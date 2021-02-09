OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces the Hiring of ShaDon Brown

Tuesday evening, West Virginia University officially announced the hiring of ShaDon Brown as a defensive assistant. It is expected that Brown will serve as co-defensive coordinator but head coach Neal Brown will make coaching assignments known at a later date.

Brown spent two years as an assistant at Louisville and prior to that, Brown coached under Mike MacIntyre at Colorado from 2017-18. There, he was the safeties coach for a year before being promoted to defensive passing game coordinator. During his two seasons at Colorado, Brown helped lead the Buffs to one of the best secondaries in the PAC 12 with the defense allowing just 56.7% of passes to be completed.

Brown also spent time as a head coach at Rowan County High School from 2008-10 in the state of Kentucky, where WVU head coach Neal Brown has a ton of connections. He guided the Vikings to the 2010 Class 4A District 8 Championship, which was the school’s first title since 1982. ShaDon also served as an assistant at Neal Brown's alma mater, Boyle County High School in 2007.

Neal Brown's statement via school press release:

"I'm excited that ShaDon and his family will be joining the Mountaineer football family," said. "I have known him for many years as we played at rival high schools in Danville, Kentucky. I have been impressed with the climb he has made during his career, first as a high school coach and now at the college level. He will be an outstanding addition to our staff with his ability as a coach and recruiter."

ShaDon Brown's statement via press release:

"I want to thank and the administration for the outstanding opportunity to come to West Virginia University and be a part of the Mountaineer football program," ShaDon Brown said. "Neal has done a great job building the program, on and off the field. I'm excited to be a part of this program as we continue building on the great history and tradition at West Virginia and competing in the Big 12 Conference, one of the top leagues in college football. I'm also looking forward to working with the coaching staff and the student-athletes."

