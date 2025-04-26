Ohio State Plucks West Virginia Lineman Out of Transfer Portal
West Virginia lost running back CJ Donaldson to the Ohio State Buckeyes shortly after Neal Brown was dismissed as the Mountaineers' head coach. Now, the Buckeyes have plucked another former Mountaineer out of the transfer portal, landing offensive tackle Justin Terry.
Terry initially entered the transfer portal back in the winter after the coaching change was made, but came back to the team and participated in winter workouts and spring practice. Terry re-entered the portal after the Gold and Blue Spring Showcase.
Coming out of high school, Terry picked the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Ball State, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Miami (OH), Toledo, and a few others.
The previous coaching staff believed Terry had a bright future in Morgantown, expecting him to be a multi-year starter.
Terry will have four years of eligibility remaining.
