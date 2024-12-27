Oklahoma Defensive Coordinator Zac Alley Comments on West Virginia Rumors
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is still searching for his defensive coordinator, but he should have his guy sometime in the next handful of days. The two names that have been at the top of that list are Louisiana Tech's Jeremiah Johnson and Oklahoma's Zac Alley.
Alley could be viewed as the top choice considering how fast he's climbed the coaching ladder and the fact that there is some sort of familiarity as he has three years of working with Rich Rodriguez, during his stints at UL Monroe and Jacksonville State.
Following Oklahoma's loss to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl. the Sooners' defensive coordinator was asked about the West Virginia rumors in a radio interview.
“Every year, there’s going to be something that comes up with jobs and whatnot, man, but I’m just excited about our team," Alley said. "I think coming back next season, we’re going to have a great opportunity to be successful, be a top defense in the country, and hopefully, we got some young guys who can come along to help us do that.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Reportedly Hiring Jack Bicknell Jr. as Offensive Line Coach
Important Offseason Dates & Windows for Recruiting + Transfer Portal
Jevon Carter Gets Red Hot, Sets Season-High in Bulls' High Scoring Affair with Hawks
How Did West Virginia Do in the Portal in 2024? Evaluating All 13 Transfers