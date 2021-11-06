Oklahoma State Dominates Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4) were dominated by the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 5-1) 24-3 Saturday evening.

West Virginia took the opening drive of the game down to the OSU 13-yard line before the drive stalled. The Mountaineers mixed in a couple of runs with backup quarterback Garrett Green and he ripped off a 10-yard carry on his first snap before picking up a yard on the second. West Virginia kept the drive alive on a fourth and three and converted on a swing pass to Leddie Brown. However, on a third and two at the OSU 11, Brown was pushed back two yards before Casey Legg knocked through the 30-yard field goal to give West Virginia the early 3-0 advantage.

The Mountaineer defense held the Cowboy offense to a three and out on their opening drive. Then, on Oklahoma State's second drive, Dante Stills tipped a screen pass to himself for the interception, setting the Mountaineers up inside OSU territory at the 40.

Garrett Greene started the drive and on the second play, he fumbled the ball on the sack and although West Virginia recovered the ball, it was a loss of 26 yards and the Mountaineers were forced to punt.

Oklahoma State grabbed the lead midway through the second quarter after sitting up just inside WVU territory. Seven plays later, Spencer Sanders hit Tray Martin from seven yards out for the 7-3 lead.

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) sacks West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Although West Virginia moved the ball 64 yards on the opening drive, they ended the half with just 62 total yards of offense. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State added a field goal before the half to extend its lead to seven, 10-3.

The Mountaineer offense continued to struggle, only producing 22 yards of total offense.

West Virginia appeared to be grabbing momentum midway through the third quarter but a muffed punt by Graeson Malashevich set up the Cowboys at the 26. Four plays later, Tay Martin hauled in his second touchdown pass of the day.

Oklahoma State started inside WVU territory for the third consecutive series added to its lead to begin the fourth, and, again, it only took four plays to find the endzone as the Cowboys added to their lead, 24-3 with 13:20 left to play in the game. Oklahoma State held the West Virginia offense out of the endzone for the first time this season as the Cowboys roll with the 21-point win.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly