Oklahoma State Star Defender Ruled Out vs. West Virginia
Oklahoma State's defense has had major issues throughout the first month of the season and hasn't had the best of luck with health either. Saturday afternoon, McClain Baxley of 247 Sports reported that star linebacker Nick Martin has been ruled out for today's game against West Virginia with a knee injury.
Martin is Oklahoma State's second-leading tackler with 47 stops to go along with two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. Last season, Martin led the entire Big 12 Conference with 140 tackles and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. Fellow linebacker Collin Oliver and defensive lineman Kody Walterscheid each went down earlier this season, really putting a dent in the Cowboys' front seven.
Entering this evening's game, Oklahoma State ranks 15th out of 16 teams in the Big 12 in pass defense, allowing 276.4. yards per game and sits dead last in rushing defense, giving up 204.2 yards per game.
West Virginia and Oklahoma State will kick things off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Three Player Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State
Experts Predict WVU as a "Get Right" Game for Oklahoma State
Uh-Oh! Coal Rush Jerseys Won't Arrive in Time for Fans
WVU's Wyatt Milum Making the Case for Best Lineman in College Football