Morgantown, WV - As first reported by Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network, West Virginia offensive lineman Josh Sills has entered the transfer portal.

Sills started 22 of his 25 appearances as a Mountaineer at guard, but a search for answers in the middle of the offensive line early in the 2019 season had the redshirt junior at center before having season-ending surgery on his shoulder, only appearing in two games on the year.