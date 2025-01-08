Ole Miss Offensive Tackle Transfer Mana Taimani to Visit West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez and Jack Bicknell Jr. will have to completely rebuild the West Virginia offensive line room after losing Tomas Rimac (Virginia Tech), Kyle Altuner (Virginia Tech), Lucas Austin (Virginia Tech), Johnny Williams IV (Missouri), Sullivan Weidman (UMass), Justin Terry (in the portal), Wyatt Milum (graduation), Brandon Yates (graduation), Ja'Quay Hubbard (graduation), and Nick Malone (graduation).
So far, the Mountaineers have only made one addition to the offensive line room out of the transfer portal (Walter Young Bear, formerly of Tulsa), but that should change in the very near future. The staff is hosting a handful of offensive linemen on visits, including former Ole Miss offensive tackle Mana Taimani.
In two seasons at Ole Miss, Taimani appeared in 16 games, primarily serving on the special teams unit. He did see a few snaps on offense, but those opportunities were limited. Before playing for Lane Kiffin, Tamani spent a year at Diablo Valley College where he developed into one of the top junior college offensive tackle recruits in the country. He began his career at Wyoming, spending two years as a backup right tackle for the Cowboys.
Due to the NCAA's new ruling granting junior college players one extra year of eligibility, Taimani will have one year left in his collegiate career.
