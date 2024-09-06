In the Gun: Owen Schmitt's Experience on Pat McAfee Show + Albany Preview
It's time to breakdown the Albany Great Danes.
In this story:
Week 1 didn't go so well for the West Virginia Mountaineers , but this Saturday provides a great opportunity to bounce back with a comfortable win over Albany. At least, that's what should happen. Jed Drenning, Owen Schmitt, Wesley Uhler, and Schuyler Callihan breakdown this week's matchup while Big O relives a fun weekend with Pat McAfee.
The In the Gun Podcast airs every Monday, Thursday, and Friday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube page to get notified the second a new show drops.
