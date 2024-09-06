Mountaineers Now

In the Gun: Owen Schmitt's Experience on Pat McAfee Show + Albany Preview

It's time to breakdown the Albany Great Danes.

Schuyler Callihan

ITG 185 - Albany Game Preview.mp4
ITG 185 - Albany Game Preview.mp4 /
In this story:

Week 1 didn't go so well for the West Virginia Mountaineers , but this Saturday provides a great opportunity to bounce back with a comfortable win over Albany. At least, that's what should happen. Jed Drenning, Owen Schmitt, Wesley Uhler, and Schuyler Callihan breakdown this week's matchup while Big O relives a fun weekend with Pat McAfee.

The In the Gun Podcast airs every Monday, Thursday, and Friday throughout football season. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube page to get notified the second a new show drops.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

ESPN+ Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Albany

WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Albany Game

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 2

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Albany

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football