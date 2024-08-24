Pat McAfee on College GameDay: 'The Big 12 Runs Through Morgantown, West Virginia'
The West Virginia Mountaineers may not be getting the national attention they deserve, but you can always count on WVU alum Pat McAfee to make up for it whenever he gets his opportunity.
On this morning's ESPN College GameDay show in Dublin, Ireland, the crew spent a few minutes talking about the Big 12 Conference and how wide open it is. Utah, Kansas, UCF, Iowa State, and Kansas State were all discussed by the others on set before McAfee let it be known where the conversation starts.
“Everybody knows that the Big 12 runs through Morgantown, West Virginia. Garrett Greene is going to run wild and they got a big one against Penn State. If they win that game, okay! Now we’re talking. The Big 12 is going to be electrifying per usual, but West Virginia, Okie State obviously the two at the top.”
Former Alabama head coach and West Virginia native, Nick Saban, responded to McAfee's statement saying, "I'm rooting for Pat and the West Virginia Mountaineers. I didn't pick them, but I'm rooting for them."
West Virginia was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 Conference by the media earlier this summer, but the gap from seven to the top of the league is minimal. As many as eight or nine teams enter this season believing they have a chance to win the conference crown.
