Pat McAfee Includes WVU in 12-Team College Football Playoff Prediction
Playoffs??? Yes, we are talking about playoffs! With the College Football Playoff format expanding to twelve teams, it gives programs like West Virginia more of a chance to play for a national title.
This morning on ESPN's College GameDay Show, the crew made their preseason predictions for the playoff bracket, and of course, WVU alum Pat McAfee picked West Virginia to make the field. Not only does he have them in it, but you'll be surprised - well, maybe not - by where he has them.
First Round
5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Boise State
8. Michigan vs. 9. Florida State
6. Oregon vs. 11. Alabama
7. Texas vs. 10. Utah
Top Four (Receives Bye)
1. Georgia - plays winner of Michigan/Florida State
2. Ohio State - plays winner of Texas/Utah
3. West Virginia - plays winner of Oregon/Alabama
4. Virginia Tech - plays winner of Ole Miss/Boise State
The four conference champions from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC will receive automatic bids in addition to the highest ranked Group of Five champion. Seven at-large bids will be up for grabs and will be determined by the College Football Playoff committee. First round games will be played on the campus of the higher seed.
