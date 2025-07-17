Pat McAfee Introduces Kirk Herbstreit to WVU Commit "Jesus in Cleats" on ESPN
On Tuesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers landed another commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, and his name alone, SirPaul Cheeks, has already made him a fan favorite. Cheeks also goes by the nickname "Jesus in Cleats," giving him one of the best complete names in football.
WVU alum Pat McAfee couldn't help but bring up SirPaul's commitment to Kirk Herbstreit, who made an appearance on his show on ESPN on Wednesday.
“Have you heard about Sir? Have you heard about SirPaul? Jesus in Cleats? SiPaul Cheeks? You’re going to learn today, Kirk," McAfee said. "West Virginia got a commitment from SirPaul ‘Jesus in Cleats’ Cheeks.”
“Hey, all I can tell you is if Rich Rod recruited him, he’s a great player,” Herbstreit responded.
He's right on the money. Cheeks is an incredible talent. As I mentioned in my scouting report of him the other day, he has a Noel Devine-like burst. He has the ability to take it the distance every time he touches the ball, thanks to his 4.3 speed and elusiveness. As a junior, Cheeks rushed for 591 yards and 10 touchdowns on 54 carries.
