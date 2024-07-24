Pat McAfee Makes Decision on Gig with ESPN's College GameDay
Over the past two years, former West Virginia punter and kicker Pat McAfee has brought some much-needed energy to ESPN's College GameDay Show. Although his style isn't for everyone, you're sure to get a good laugh and get amped up for a full day of college football when he's on set.
Since the end of last season, McAfee has mulled over returning to the show in 2024, knowing a portion of college football fans stopped watching the Saturday morning show because of his analysis or just the mere fact that he's presents himself differently than most in the industry.
Wednesday afternoon, he revealed his decision to officially return.
“I’ve had one of the luckiest runs in the history of mankind. I was allowed to be a part of a multi-time Emmy Award winning institution that is College GameDay. When my contract came up after living a dream alongside that crew that is just as talented off camera as they are on camera…I thought long and hard. Am I the right person to be doing this incredible gig? There are millions (and millions) of people that would love to be sitting in my seat. Am I the right guy for it? Is this what I want to do? And the only thing I kept coming back to is h*** f****** yeah! I’m lucky, I’m honored, I’m humble, I’m grateful and…I’m back.”
Be you, Pat. Be you.
