Pat McAfee Stars as a High School Principal in Super Bowl LIX Commercial

West Virginia legend Pat McAfee got some screen time in last night's big game.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Along with the game itself, many viewers of the Super Bowl can't wait to see what funny or perhaps inspiring commercials were made for the big game.

Last night, West Virginia Mountaineers all over the world had to be thrilled that Rocket Mortgage made a commercial surrounding the song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads," that led into the entire Caesars Superdome singing along.

For the cherry on top of the Super Bowl 59 surprises, former West Virginia kicker/punter Pat McAfee starred as a high school principal in the NFL's Flag 50 commercial.

The ad showcased the skill of female athletes in flag football with the goal to push for it to become a varsity sport in all 50 states.

