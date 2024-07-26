Pat McAfee Tells Oregon's Dan Lanning to 'Watch Out for West Virginia'
WVU may not have everyone's attention just yet, but former Mountaineer kicker and punter Pat McAfee is doing his best to get folks prepared for what WVU do in 2024.
During yesterday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the crew was discussing the latest round of conference realignment with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, who is leading his team into the Big Ten.
“When you talk about conveinence and everything, like people have a lot (of travel)," McAfee said. "Like the SEC, you come from the SEC, you know the SEC football well. And now, with the way the future is kind of looking - SEC, Big Ten, and obviously, West Virginia in the Big 12 and everything that’s cooking…”
Toward the end of Pat's quote above, Lanning began to laugh because Pat found a way to insert WVU into the conversation and he jokingly warned him about the mighty Mountaineers.
“Listen, when Neal Brown and Garrett Greene come to town, you better f****** tighten up.”
“I haven’t done a summer scouting report on them yet. I know I need to look at them," Lanning responded with a laugh.
