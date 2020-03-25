MountaineerMaven
Pat White Vouches for Major Harris' Number to be Retired

Schuyler Callihan

One of the most talked about topics surrounding West Virginia football over the years is who should have their jersey number retired first? Pat White or Major Harris. Both did an extraordinary job of putting West Virginia football not only on the map but the national spotlight.

Today, Pat White took to Twitter to support the idea of having Major Harris' jersey retired. 

In his three seasons as the Mountaineers starting quarterback, Harris tossed for 1,915 yards and 14 touchdowns, while running for 610 yards and six touchdowns and led the team to an undefeated regular season in 1988 and a berth in the national championship game vs Notre Dame. Harris also finished 5th in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1988 and 3rd in 1989.

The retirement of a jersey must meet the following criteria:

The athlete must have earned an undergraduate degree from West Virginia University.

The athlete must have played the maximum number of years of athletic eligibility as set forth by the NCAA.

The athlete was a consensus All-American or a two-year first team All-American as chosen by an accepted or primary organization or the most valuable player of a national championship team.

The athlete was a individual held in high standard while on campus and has maintained a role as a solid citizen in the community.

Do you think Major Harris should have his jersey number retired? What about Pat White? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (1)
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Hell YEAH !! Iffn Major doesn't deserve to have his number retired then NO ONE does. Mebbe wait a couple moar years for Pat. What's the hurry? Perspective is a good thing. #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

