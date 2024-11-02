Penn State Fans Sing Country Roads Before College GameDay Show
A couple of weeks ago, former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee got thousands of Texas Longhorn fans to sing "Country Roads, Take Me Home" during ESPN's College GameDay show.
This morning, the College GameDay crew was in Happy Valley to help set the stage for the big-time Big Ten matchup between No. 3 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State. A little over an hour before the show began, John Denver's finest tune was blaring with Penn State fans singing along. A Pitt fan was spotted in the crowd but did not participate, as expected. Joel Haas of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette captured the moment.
Although the song is likely played because of McAfee being on set, it's still a little surprising to see fans from other schools get into it and actually know the words to the song. McAfee's presence in the media industry has helped West Virginia get more attention than ever, even if he is a little over the top with some of his predictions at times. As long as he continues doing his thing, the Mountaineers will continue to be talked about on national TV.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
What is West Virginia's Strength of Schedule Entering the 2024-25 Season?
WVU Mailbag: How Warm is Neal Brown's Seat? Nicco Marchiol's Turn? Defensive Changes + More
ESPN's BPI Predicts Every Game on West Virginia's Basketball Schedule
Quick Hits: Depth of rotation, Daunting Schedule, First Game Emotions + More