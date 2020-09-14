SI.com
MountaineerMaven
PFF Grades Alonzo Addae as Highest Rated DB from Week 2

Schuyler Callihan

Monday afternoon, the folks over at Pro Football Focus rated West Virginia safety Alonzo Addae as the top defensive back in college football from week two with a 93.2 grade.

This past Saturday, Alonzo, the cousin of cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae, made his Mountaineer debut on Saturday and did it in style.

The former New Hampshire transfer made his impact early and often, finishing the day as the Mountaineers' second leading tackler in week one with seven tackles. Addae also had the defensive play of the day flying across the field toward the sideline, intercepting Parker McKinney's pass on a diving catch. His interceptions made the SportsCenter Top 10, checking in at No. 4.

Although it was a play that got lost in the shuffle on Saturday, Addae also made a big special teams play when he drilled Eastern Kentucky kick returner Davion Ross at the 13-yard line in the first quarter. To say the least, it was quite the day for the new Mountaineer safety.

“It was definitely difficult, but at the same time, I trusted in the process, and the coaches put me in a situation where I was here, and I was still continuously growing my skills,” said Addae. “It was hard, but today, I kind of let my emotions just run. It was kind of speechless to go out there and suit it up in a Mountaineer uniform, and I’m thankful.”

Comments

Football

