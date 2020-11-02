PFF Grades WVU's Dreshun Miller as One of the Best Corners

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a dominant win over No. 16 Kansas State this past Saturday by a 37-10 score. Not only did the nation's top defense return to form, but cornerback Dreshun Miller played outstanding once again.

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Miller did get beat once down the field for a touchdown, but prior to the snap it seemed as if there was a bit of miscommunication in the secondary, which likely played a big part in that touchdown happening. Aside from that one play, Miller was lights out. He ended the day with three tackles and five pass deflections. Kansas State freshman quarterback Will Howard kept trying to go his way, but Miller was not having any of it and that's how he's played all season long.

Following the team's win, Pro Football Focus recognized Miller's play and gave him a grade of 87.9, which placed him second among all corners for the week sitting behind only Partick Surtain II of Alabama (89.9).

For the season, Miller has accounted for 18 tackles, eight pass deflections and one interception. If the redshirt junior continues to play at this level, he's going to end up on the radar for several NFL teams over the next year or so.

Miller and the Mountaineers will be back in action this Saturday when they travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is set for noon EST on ABC.

