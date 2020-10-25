PFF Ranks Doege's Performance One of the Best

Pro Football Focus ranked West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege third among power five quarterbacks with a 90.8 rating. Graham Mertz (Wisconsin) and Bo Nix (Auburn) were slightly ahead of Doege at one and two, respectively.

Doege finished 32-50 for 347 yards and a touchdown (128.9 rating) in a 34-27 loss to Texas Tech.

On the season, Doege has nine touchdowns to three interceptions and is averaging 277.8 yards per game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly