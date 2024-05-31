PFF Ranks WVU's Running Back Unit in the Top 10
West Virginia found its identity toward the end of the 2022 season with the ground game and built on their late season success in 2023, ultimately leading to a nine-win campaign.
The Mountaineers finished the year averaging 228.9 yards on the ground per game, which ranked third nationally and first among Power Five schools. With the return of running backs Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson in addition to dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene, WVU has one of the most-feared backfields in all of college football.
According to Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, West Virginia has the 10th-best running back unit in the country.
"No true freshman had more rushing yards last year than Jahiem White (842). He averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in 2023, which led all FBS running backs as well. CJ Donaldson Jr. is back for his junior campaign and was fourth among Big 12 halfbacks last season with 11 rushing touchdowns. The only three who tallied more were all among my top-10 returning running backs in the country: Ollie Gordon II, Devin Neal and RJ Harvey."
The nine rushing units ranked in front of the Mountaineers are as follows: Ohio State, UCF, Georgia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Miami, Oregon, Kansas, and Kansas State.
