PFF Thinks This WVU Transfer Is Better Than Almost Every Big 12 Receiver
You still may be familiarizing yourself with the West Virginia football roster, and that's okay. It's going to take a while to learn everyone's name, learn who's good, who has star power, and so on, especially when you have this big of a roster turnover.
Jacksonville State wide receiver transfer Cam Vaughn is one who has star power and could immediately become a fan favorite in Morgantown.
According to Pro Football Focus, he is the fourth-highest graded wide receiver in the Big 12 with an 81.2 grade, trailing only Jordan Dwyer (TCU), Bryson Canty (Kansas), and Eric McAlister (TCU). Obviously, this can be viewed as a little skewed, considering Vaughn was in C-USA a year ago, but the production is there to prove he's worthy of the grade.
As a redshirt freshman, Vaughn led the Gamecocks in every major receiving category - receptions (48), yards (803), and touchdowns (5). He had two 100-yard receiving games, including going out with a bang in the team's bowl game against Ohio, where he notched nine receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Coming out of high school, Vaughn was recruited as a quarterback, even to Jax State. Considering he's still learning the position, he's well on track to become a star in Morgantown.
