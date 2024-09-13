Mountaineers Now

In the Gun: Phil Steele Previews Backyard Brawl + Week 3 of College Football

College football analyst Phil Steele gives his analysis on West Virginia vs. Pitt.

Schuyler Callihan

ITG 189 - Week 3 Preview with Phil Steele.mp4
ITG 189 - Week 3 Preview with Phil Steele.mp4 /
In this story:

On Friday morning's episode of In the Gun, college football analyst Phil Steele joined Jed Drenning and Schuyler Callihan to preview some of the biggest games in the Top 25, the Big 12, and of course, West Virginia vs. Pitt.

Phil Steele will join the show every Friday morning throughout the season. Be sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel to get a notification the second we drop a new episode.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Fan Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt

Ranking WVU's Top 10 Moments in the Backyard Brawl

Neal Brown Forecasts Which True Freshman Will Continue Playing

WVU True Freshman Defensive Lineman Earns Role Heading Into Backyard Brawl

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football