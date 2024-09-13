In the Gun: Phil Steele Previews Backyard Brawl + Week 3 of College Football
College football analyst Phil Steele gives his analysis on West Virginia vs. Pitt.
In this story:
On Friday morning's episode of In the Gun, college football analyst Phil Steele joined Jed Drenning and Schuyler Callihan to preview some of the biggest games in the Top 25, the Big 12, and of course, West Virginia vs. Pitt.
