Photo Gallery: WVU Football Spring Practice Day 2
West Virginia went through day 2 of spring practice period
The West Virginia University Mountaineer football team held practice number two of the spring practice period Saturday morning.
28 Images
The annual Gold and Blue Game is scheduled to kickoff Saturday, April 24, at 1:00 pm.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.
Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly