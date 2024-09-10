Mountaineers Now

Pitt Releases Depth Chart vs. West Virginia

A look at Pitt's two-deep heading into the Backyard Brawl.

Schuyler Callihan

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pitt Panthers have released an updated depth chart for this week's game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

OFFENSE

QB: Eli Holstein, Nate Yarnell, Ty Dieffenbach

RB: Desmond Reid, Derrick Davis Jr., Daniel Carter

WR: Kenny Johnson, Censere "C.J." Lee

WR: Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., Zion Fowler-El or Benny Haselrig

WR: Konata Mumpfield, Daejon Reynolds

TE: Gavin Bartholomew, Jake Overman, Malachi Thomas

LT: Branson Taylor, Terrence Enos Jr.

LG: Ryan Jacoby, Jason Collier Jr.

C: Lyndon Cooper, Terrence Moore

RG: BJ Williams, Ryan Caretta

RT: Ryan Baer, Isaiah Montgomery

DEFENSE

DE: Nate Matlack, Sincere Edwards, or Maverick Gracio

DT: Nakhi Johnson OR Francis Brewu OR Anthony Johnson

DT: Nick James OR Isaiah "Ghost" Neal, Elliott Donald

DE: Jimmy Scott, Chief Borders, David Ojiegbe

LB: Kyle Louis, Jordan Bass

LB: Brandon George, Keye Thompson

LB: Braylan Lovelace OR Rasheem Biles

CB: Ryland Gandy, Tamon Lynum

CB: Rashad Battle, Noah Biglow or Tamarion Crumpley

FS: Javon McIntyre OR Phillip O'Brien Jr.

SS: Donovan McMillon, Cruce Brookins

Special Teams

K: Ben Sauls, Sam Carpenter

P: Caleb Junko, Cam Guess

H: Cam Guess, Caleb Junko

LS: Nilay Upadhyayula, Nico Crawford

KR: Kenny Johnson OR Desmond Reid

PR: Desmond Reid, Konata Mumpfield

West Virginia and Pitt will square off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Will Rodney Gallagher Stick as a Two-Way Player for West Virginia?

College Football 25 Simulation Predicts Thrilling End to 2024 Backyard Brawl

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at Pitt

What Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Said About West Virginia

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football