Pitt Releases Depth Chart vs. West Virginia
The Pitt Panthers have released an updated depth chart for this week's game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
OFFENSE
QB: Eli Holstein, Nate Yarnell, Ty Dieffenbach
RB: Desmond Reid, Derrick Davis Jr., Daniel Carter
WR: Kenny Johnson, Censere "C.J." Lee
WR: Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., Zion Fowler-El or Benny Haselrig
WR: Konata Mumpfield, Daejon Reynolds
TE: Gavin Bartholomew, Jake Overman, Malachi Thomas
LT: Branson Taylor, Terrence Enos Jr.
LG: Ryan Jacoby, Jason Collier Jr.
C: Lyndon Cooper, Terrence Moore
RG: BJ Williams, Ryan Caretta
RT: Ryan Baer, Isaiah Montgomery
DEFENSE
DE: Nate Matlack, Sincere Edwards, or Maverick Gracio
DT: Nakhi Johnson OR Francis Brewu OR Anthony Johnson
DT: Nick James OR Isaiah "Ghost" Neal, Elliott Donald
DE: Jimmy Scott, Chief Borders, David Ojiegbe
LB: Kyle Louis, Jordan Bass
LB: Brandon George, Keye Thompson
LB: Braylan Lovelace OR Rasheem Biles
CB: Ryland Gandy, Tamon Lynum
CB: Rashad Battle, Noah Biglow or Tamarion Crumpley
FS: Javon McIntyre OR Phillip O'Brien Jr.
SS: Donovan McMillon, Cruce Brookins
Special Teams
K: Ben Sauls, Sam Carpenter
P: Caleb Junko, Cam Guess
H: Cam Guess, Caleb Junko
LS: Nilay Upadhyayula, Nico Crawford
KR: Kenny Johnson OR Desmond Reid
PR: Desmond Reid, Konata Mumpfield
West Virginia and Pitt will square off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
