Players React to Oklahoma Game Being Canceled

West Virginia's final game of the season vs No. 11 Oklahoma was canceled due to the Mountaineers putting a pause on football activities after a surge in positive COVID tests and contact tracing.

Unfortunately, the game will not be rescheduled as the Sooners will be playing in the Big 12 championship game next week vs Iowa State. This means that the seniors will not be able to play at Mountaineer Field one final time and be honored with a senior day.

Several of the Mountaineer players took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the cancelation of Saturday's game.

Senior WR T.J. Simmons

Senior OL Michael Brown

Senior DL Darius Stills

Redshirt Freshman OL Parker Moorer

Senior OL Chase Behrndt

Senior S Dante Bonamico

Even with the regular season coming to an end, there is still a possibility that West Virginia gets invited to a bowl game. All schools are bowl eligible this season but there have been several bowl games that have already announced their cancelation due to COVID concerns. We should know if the Mountaineers will get to play one more game within the next week or so.

Senior LS Kyle Poland

