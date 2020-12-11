Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Players React to Oklahoma Game Being Canceled

West Virginia ends the regular season with a 5-4 record following cancellation vs Oklahoma.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia's final game of the season vs No. 11 Oklahoma was canceled due to the Mountaineers putting a pause on football activities after a surge in positive COVID tests and contact tracing.

Unfortunately, the game will not be rescheduled as the Sooners will be playing in the Big 12 championship game next week vs Iowa State. This means that the seniors will not be able to play at Mountaineer Field one final time and be honored with a senior day.

Several of the Mountaineer players took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the cancelation of Saturday's game.

Senior WR T.J. Simmons

Senior OL Michael Brown

Senior DL Darius Stills

Redshirt Freshman OL Parker Moorer

Senior OL Chase Behrndt

Senior S Dante Bonamico

Even with the regular season coming to an end, there is still a possibility that West Virginia gets invited to a bowl game. All schools are bowl eligible this season but there have been several bowl games that have already announced their cancelation due to COVID concerns. We should know if the Mountaineers will get to play one more game within the next week or so.

Senior LS Kyle Poland

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14002584_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs North Texas

USATSI_15136949_168388579_lowres
Football

Players React to Oklahoma Game Being Canceled

Michael Brown
Football

WATCH: Mike Brown Posts "Country Roads" Farewell Video

USATSI_15079915_168388579_lowres
Football

What Would Have Happened if West Virginia and Oklahoma Played?

USATSI_13358003_168388579_lowres
Football

Senior WR T.J. Simmons Tweets Farewell to West Virginia Fans

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 4.23.54 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews North Texas

USATSI_15138271_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: West Virginia and Oklahoma Canceled...Again

USATSI_15273086_168388579_lowres
Football

Will WVU Accept a Bowl Invite? Neal Brown Gives an Answer

USATSI_13937005_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Finds New Opponent for Home Opener, Will Play Friday