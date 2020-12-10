Players to Watch: Oklahoma Defense

The Mountaineer offense will have to be aware of where these guys are at all times.

Last week vs Iowa State, the West Virginia offense failed to reach the end zone with all six of their points coming from kicker Tyler Sumpter. The Cyclones played sound defense as usual and never allowed West Virginia to find any rhythm. This week, the 11th ranked Oklahoma Sooners will look to have similar success defensively following their 27-14 win over Baylor.

Below are this week's three opposing defensive players to watch.

DE Ronnie Perkins

Redshirt freshman left tackle Brandon Yates had a doozie of a game last week if I'm being honest. He gave up three sacks on the day including two on back-to-back plays. Unfortunately for Yates, things aren't going to be any easier this week. Perkins is considered one of the better pass rushers in all of college football and is going to give West Virginia offensive linemen a lot of issues. In just four games this season, Perkins already has totaled 17 tackles, four sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

LB Brian Asamoah

If this is a familiar name, well, that's because the previous coaching regime at West Virginia recruited him. The Mountaineers never came close enough to snagging him away, but I'm sure defensive coordinators Jordan Lesley and Jahmile Addae would love to have him. Although a bit undersized, Asamoah plays physical and can lay the hammer. The Sooners will use him in a variety of ways and will even scheme up some blitzes for him on occasion. He's averaging six tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss per game - expect him to be around the ball a ton.

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Over the year, the Oklahoma Sooners have not been known to have solid play in their secondary. In fact, they have had to outscore many opponents due to the defense's inability to stop teams through the air. That's beginning to change now with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, but it also helps to have a guy like Delarrin Turner-Yell roaming around the third level. So far this season, Turner-Yell has accounted for 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception. He can fly from sideline to sideline and really close passing windows in a hurry. West Virginia QB Jarret Doege will have to be extremely careful with his decision making in this game. If not, Turner-Yell could make him pay.

