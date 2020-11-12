Players to Watch: TCU Offense

QB Max Duggan

Duggan is a very similar quarterback to what we saw last week from Sam Ehlinger of Texas. He's a very mobile quarterback that has the ability to tuck it and run and beat you with his feet, but really throws well on the run. TCU probably does more designed runs for Duggan than Texas does for Ehlinger, so one of the Mountaineer linebackers is going to have to play spy on him for the majority of the game. So far this season, he has passed for 1,113 yards and five touchdowns and has ran for 329 yards and six touchdowns.

RB Darwin Barlow

The Horned Frogs' rushing attack is more of a by-committee approach but Barlow usually sees the bulk of the touches. He's averaging 5.8 yards per carry and likes to hammer the ball in between the tackles. West Virginia didn't have a good week last week defending the run, so keeping Barlow in check will become a top priority for them.

WR Taye Barber

Taye Barber is someone who many thought that by now would have a 1,000-yard season under his belt and be widely considered as one of the best receivers not only in the Big 12, but in the country. Unfortunately for he and TCU, it just hasn't happened to this point. A lot of that may have to do with the quarterback play prior to Duggan. He's only averaging 4.5 receptions per game and if I'm Gary Patterson, I'm finding ways to get this guy more touches. He's super fast and can get good separation downfield.

