Players to Watch: Texas Offense

The West Virginia Mountaineers will have a stiff challenge this Saturday against No. 22 Texas which is the league's top scoring offense. The Longhorns have several playmakers, but there are three guys in particular that really stand out. Let's take a look at each of the three.

QB Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger is a winner but he hasn't put Texas over the top during his four years as the team's starter. This could be his last go around unless he decides to exercise the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA has granted all players, so expect him to go all out.

Historically in the Big 12, West Virginia has performed poorly against dual-threat quarterbacks and Ehlinger has been a big thorn in the Mountaineers' side. He holds a 2-1 record against West Virginia with the only loss coming in 2018 when Will Grier led a last second comeback to win by one. He's averaged 233.7 yards in the air against WVU with 7 TDs and 2 interceptions, and has also rushed for an average of 55 yards per game.

WR Joshua Moore

Texas doesn't necessarily have a go-to guy in the receiving corps, but Moore is certainly viewed as their best. So far this season, Moore has accounted for 22 receptions for 343 yards and 7 touchdowns. He is scoring every 3.1 times he makes a catch, so the West Virginia secondary has to know where he lines up at all times.

LT Samuel Cosmi

Anytime I can give a little love to the big fellas up front, I will. Cosmi is one of, if not the most polished offensive tackles in the country and will certainly be a first round pick and maybe even a top 15 pick or higher if he does well during the draft evaluation period. West Virginia is going to have to get creative in how they dial up pressure because they won't win too many one on one battles against Cosmi.

