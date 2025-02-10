MAILBAG: Portal Pickups, Curiosity Surrounding QB Position, Hoops Finding Offense?
We've got a mix of football and hoops questions for this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) or reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What’d you think about the team’s performance on Saturday against Utah, and do you think they can have that same success against BYU? It’s kinda crazy to think we almost had five guys to finish in double figures.
A: It's going to be difficult to repeat that performance offensively. Not saying it can't happen, but this deep into the season, you are who you are, and this bunch has been inconsistent on that end of the floor all year long. I was most impressed with how they battled on the glass, which was a real concern heading into the game. Utah is in the top 25 nationally in that category, and WVU is 257th. Tomorrow night will be a much tougher challenge. The defense is going to have to lock in and play well for 40 minutes.
From @Jackson48645777:
Q: How many more transfers do you see us landing?
A: Great question, but a tough one. A lot of this depends on who leaves after spring ball. I don't foresee them picking up any other additions between now and the start of spring practice later this month. They like what they have and will move forward with this group. I wouldn't be shocked if a dozen or so hit the portal in the spring window, which will, of course, open up roster spots. More movement ahead, for sure.
From @brentjustin96:
Q: Is Nicco going to win the starting QB job?
A: I'd love to tap into a crystal ball here and provide you with the answer, but the reality is, it's so up in the air at this point. I'm not even sure of how Rich Rod will divvy up the reps between him, Jaylen Henderson, and Max Brown. My way-too-early gut feeling, without seeing anything, is that Henderson will end up being the guy. But again, that's just what my gut tells me. We'll have a better idea as to where things stand in about a month, but there won't be a starter named in the spring.
From @Hayren219743:
Q: How do you feel about all the transfers and freshmen coming in? Who will start?
A: You just gave me an idea. I'll do an in-depth article revealing my thoughts on every incoming transfer. I've already done that, to some degree, with the incoming freshmen. But for now, I'll say this: I think it's a rock solid group. They didn't go out and spend money like crazy and instead landed guys with a chip on their shoulder and ready to prove something. They did grab a handful of star-studded talents such as CB Michael Coats Jr., LB Jimmori Robinson, and WR Cam Vaughn, but what I give them the most credit for is fixing the depth issue that existed on defense a year ago.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Pat McAfee Stars as a High School Principal in Super Bowl LIX Commercial
WATCH: Fans Sing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' During Super Bowl LIX
Bruce Irvin Gives Funny Reaction to Tony Gibson's 'Owning' West Virginia Comment
Respect! Utah's Head Coach Admires the Atmosphere at the WVU Coliseum