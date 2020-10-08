Predicting the Remainder of West Virginia's Schedule

West Virginia is taking this bye week to rest and start preparation for next week's matchup vs. the Kansas Jayhawks. Through the first month of the season, the Mountaineers stand at 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. Today, we take a peek ahead at the rest of the Mountaineers' schedule and how things may pan out.

10/17 vs Kansas: Win (3-1, 2-1)

No disrespect to Les Miles, but this team is still bad. I mean, the Jayhawks didn't just lose to Coastal Carolina earlier in the year, they got throttled. With the Mountaineers having the 6th best defense in the nation, I don't expect Kansas to be able to do much offensively unless there is some massive breakdown from West Virginia.

10/24 at Texas Tech: Loss (3-2, 2-2)

Although things seem to be trending in the right direction, this game is the one that West Virginia should win, but doesn't. As usual, the Red Raiders can move the ball up and down the field with ease and will put up a bunch of points on the board. I don't like West Virginia's chances if this gets into a high-scoring affair.

10/31 vs Kansas State: Win (4-2, 3-2)

We've already seen once this season that this team can bounce back from a loss and find a way to win. West Virginia's matchup vs Kansas State was a tightly contested, down to the final second thriller and I believe you'll see something similar to that again this year in Morgantown. Leddie Brown will carry the Mountaineers to victory in this one.

11/7 at Texas: Loss (4-3, 3-3)

As bad as Texas' defense is, I don't know that West Virginia has shown anything to prove that they can hang with a high-scoring team like Texas. The Mountaineers are going to have to force multiple turnovers in this one to have a chance and I just don't see QB Sam Ehlinger making that many mistakes.

11/14 vs TCU: Win (5-3, 4-3)

Back-to-back losses just doesn't seem very likely for this year's group. QB Max Duggan will pose a lot of challenges for West Virginia's defense but if they can contain him and creative a lot of negative plays, you have to think that gives the Mountaineers an edge. The Stills brothers and Jeffery Pooler should have a solid outing as the defense wins this one.

11/28 vs Oklahoma: Win (6-3, 5-3)

I've said it before, it's 2020. Craziness happens and right now, the Sooners are not what we are accustom to. One week before they travel to Morgantown they will be facing off against in-state rival Oklahoma State. Even if the Sooners pull out that game, I would imagine that a lot of their energy was spent on that game. Plus, maybe there are a decent amount of fans in the stands at Mountaineer Field by this point in the season.

12/5 at Iowa State: Loss (6-4, 5-4)

Winning two games in a row and finally getting the monkey off your back by beating Oklahoma plays a role in the hangover. But you also have to give credit where it's due and Iowa State is a very well coached and talented football team and beating them on the road is not the easiest thing in the world to do.

Final record: 6-4 (5-4)

