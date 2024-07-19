Mountaineers Now

Preseason Bowl Projections for West Virginia

Where will the Mountaineers go bowling this winter?

Schuyler Callihan

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Not a soul projected West Virginia to make it to a bowl game at this point in the offseason a year ago. Even after a strong start to the season, many outlets hesitated to mock WVU to certain bowl games until they secured their fifth win which came against UCF in late October.

The tone is a little different this July after West Virginia nearly doubled their projected win total in 2023. So, where will the Mountaineers go bowling this winter? Here are a few projections from other outlets along with my preseason prediction.

Action Network: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Air Force

Athlon: Liberty Bowl vs. Auburn

College Football News: Armed Forces Bowl vs. UTSA

Sporting News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Rutgers

West Virginia Mountaineers On SI: Believe it or not, I see the Big 12 getting two teams into the College Football Playoff. My prediction is Utah and Oklahoma State, but Kansas State or Arizona could find their way in instead. After the two teams that make the playoff, the top remaining team will go to the Alamo Bowl. Pop-Tarts Bowl would be next and then the Texas Bowl, which is where I have the Mountaineers landing, going up against Missouri.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

How West Virginia Can Make the College Football Playoff

ESPN's Greg McElroy Believes WVU is a Preseason Top 25 Team

Overall Team Ratings for Every Big 12 School on CFB 25

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football