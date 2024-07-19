Preseason Bowl Projections for West Virginia
Not a soul projected West Virginia to make it to a bowl game at this point in the offseason a year ago. Even after a strong start to the season, many outlets hesitated to mock WVU to certain bowl games until they secured their fifth win which came against UCF in late October.
The tone is a little different this July after West Virginia nearly doubled their projected win total in 2023. So, where will the Mountaineers go bowling this winter? Here are a few projections from other outlets along with my preseason prediction.
Action Network: Armed Forces Bowl vs. Air Force
Athlon: Liberty Bowl vs. Auburn
College Football News: Armed Forces Bowl vs. UTSA
Sporting News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Rutgers
West Virginia Mountaineers On SI: Believe it or not, I see the Big 12 getting two teams into the College Football Playoff. My prediction is Utah and Oklahoma State, but Kansas State or Arizona could find their way in instead. After the two teams that make the playoff, the top remaining team will go to the Alamo Bowl. Pop-Tarts Bowl would be next and then the Texas Bowl, which is where I have the Mountaineers landing, going up against Missouri.
