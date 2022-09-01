Skip to main content

Preseason Bowl Projections for West Virginia

A look at where the Mountaineers may end up in the postseason.

West Virginia football is back! The Mountaineers will kick off the 2022 season tonight against the Pitt Panthers in Acrisure Stadium at 7 p.m. This will mark the first game of the Backyard Brawl in eleven years thanks to conference realignment with Pitt going to the ACC and West Virginia to the Big 12. 

With the season set to begin, we take a quick glance around the media to see where WVU is projected to land in bowl mania.

CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Purdue

USA Today: First Responder Bowl vs Washington State

College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs Tennessee

ESPN: Lockheed Armed Forces Bowl vs Cincinnati

Sports Illustrated: No projection

Mountaineers Now on SI/FanNation: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina

Sporting News: First Responder Bowl vs Arizona

Athlon Sports: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs South Carolina

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-23 all-time in bowl games.

