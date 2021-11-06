PREVIEW: No. 11 Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to end a six-game skid against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at 3:30 pm EST and will be televised on ESPN. Although the series has been lopsided, the point differential has stayed within two possessions, with an average of -10.0 points per game during that span.

Entering his seventeenth season at the helm, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is now the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 Conference since Gary Patterson stepped down at TCU. Gundy has built a consistent winner in Stillwater. Since 2010, Oklahoma State has had six seasons with at least 10 wins, an outright Big 12 title, and is one of only seven teams to post a winning season every year from 2010-20 (Alabama, Boise State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Washington and Wisconsin). Additionally, the Cowboys are one of only three Power Five teams with winning seasons each of the past 15 years, joined by Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

"I think the job Mike Gundy's done at Oklahoma State - you go back to 2008 and beyond, I saw a stat where how many times they've been ranked in the top 10 during that time and just a tremendous job. and he's stood the test of time and credit to him, and his staff, several of those guys have been with him for a long time," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. "So, credit to his staff for the longevity that they've been able to hold that up."

Oklahoma State is 7-1 on the season ranked eleventh in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, with the only loss on the season was two weeks ago at Iowa State but bounced back last week with a 55-3 win over Kansas. The Cowboys started conference-play 3-0, notching wins over Kansas State, Baylor and Texas.

"They play great complementary football. They run the ball on offense. They're able to hit shot plays, and on defense, they've been lights out," said Brown.

The Cowboys running game got off to a slow start following the departure of 2020 Heisman contender Chubba Hubbard for the NFL. They only ran for 54 yards on 28 attempts and escaped with a 23-16 victory over Missouri State. Since then, Oklahoma State has rushed for over 200 yards four times (Boise State, Texas and Baylor), including a season-high 292 yards last week versus Kansas.

"They want to run the football and I think its starts with Warren. The offensive line, I think, is really improved from a year ago and Jaylen Warren as physical as anybody in our league," continued Brown.

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) tries to avoid a tackle by Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) while running for yardage in the second half of the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Warren has gotten stronger as the season progresses. He's reached the 100-yard mark in four out of the five Big 12 games, with Kansas the only outlier where he had just nine carries for 69 yards. He also contributes in the passing game bringing in 13 receptions for 148 yards on the year.

"The thing I really respect about Jaylen Warren is he runs the ball angry," added Brown. "I mean, he is a violent runner. He gets downhill. He breaks tackles. It's impressive."

Quarterback Spencer Sanders is second on the team in total rushing yards on the season at 298 but is in the bottom half of the Big 12, averaging 191.6 passing yards per game and near the bottom in completion percentage at 59.6%.

"He's a dual-threat guy. He's strong. He can run. He's got a really strong arm. He can make all the throws. They utilize him a lot in the red zone, and then they've got two receivers in Tay Martin and Brennan Presley that can really run and they're extremely fast," said Brown.

Martin leads the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (529) with four touchdowns, while Presley has accounted for 23 receptions for 308 yards and a team-leading five touchdown receptions.

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensively, Oklahoma State has a veteran group, starting nine seniors and two juniors.

"Those guys have played a ton of football over there," said Brown. "The defensive coordinator has been there for four years now. Jim Knowles does a really good job. Those guys understand the system. They're aggressive. They'll get physical on the secondary and play close to you."

"It's just an attacking mentality, versatile, multiple in what they do in what they do in coverage and front," added offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. "They're very attacking, very physical in the backend, grab, hold, collision, run to the football the right way at all levels."

"I think Malcolm Rodriguez is playing the linebacker position is good as anybody in our league," said Brown. He has a Big 12-leading 78 tackles on the year.

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) sacks Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Colin Oliver has a team-leading 7.5 tackles, including leading the team with 4.5 sacks.

Defensive tackles Jayden Jernigan, Brendon Evers and Israel Antwine have combined for 37 tackles, including six tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

"They got, really, three big interior guys that make it difficult for you to run the ball inside. They're physical, they come off the ball, they use their hands, they're extremely well-coached," said Brown.

Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has a conference-leading three interceptions on the season along with 42 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and a pass breakup.

"Harvell-Peel, whose been playing a long time he's a physical run player, and he does a great job back in the middle of the field as well," said Brown.

On special teams, kicker Tanner Brown is 6-8 on the season, with the only misses coming in the 24-21 loss to Iowa State from 50 and 32 yards out.

Punter Tom Hutton leads the Big 12 with punts inside the 20 with 16.

"They've always had good specialists. If you look back through Gundy's tenure there, they've always had really good specialists - this year is no different. They've got an Australian punter that's difficult to play against because he sprays the ball all over the field, mixes up field boundary."

West Virginia is 4-8 all-time versus Oklahoma State. The two programs had three meetings prior to becoming conference foes. The Mountaineers won the first meeting in Morgantown 32-6 in 1928 and the return game in Stillwater the following season 9-6. The Cowboys grabbed their first win over the Mountaineers in the 1987 Sun Bowl. And since West Virginia joined the Big 12, WVU is 2-7 against Oklahoma State.

