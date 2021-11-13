PREVIEW: West Virginia Pursuing Sixth Straight Win Over Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4) are on the road as they head west to Manhattan, KS, to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) at noon and will be televised on FS1.

Kansas State started the season 3-0, including a season-opening win versus Stanford, and knocked off Nevada in game three without quarterback Skylar Thompson in the second game of the season against Southern Illinois. He missed the conference opener versus Oklahoma State that started the three-game skid with losses to Oklahoma and Iowa State with Thompson back under center. The Wildcats come into the weekend having won three consecutive games with wins over Texas Tech, TCU and Kansas.

"They're playing their best football of the year," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. "Three-game winning streak, and credit to their staff. I think they went through a little downturn there where they lost three, and they've been able to turn it around – they've won their last three. And, really, their last two games Kansas and versus TCU won decisively."

"Going into Manhattan is a tough place to play. They've done a great job with that venue there. Really passionate fanbase, very similar to ours, I believe," continued Brown.

The Wildcats matchup is statistically similar to the Mountaineer offense but has the edge in the running game, averaging 43.9 yards more yards on the ground. Running back, Deuce Vaughn has averaged 195 yards from the line of scrimmage the last two games.

"I think their OC (Courtney Messingham) does a really good job – Messingham. He really does as good as anybody that we play in matchups, and they've got a couple of guys that are really good one on ones," said Brown. "I think it starts with Deuce Vaughn. They do a good job of getting him isolated in the run game and the pass game. He's special. He makes people miss."

In Big 12 Conference play, quarterback Skylar Thompson leads the league in passing yards per game, averaging 263.6 ypg.

"Skylar Thompson's the biggest difference this year," said Brown. "When he's been healthy, they've played at a different level. He's a tough kid. He's a really good decision-maker. And he can adlib – he makes plays with his feet as well."

The Kansas State offensive line starts four seniors and a sophomore and weighs, on average, 312.8-pounds across the board. "They got good cohesiveness on the offensive line," said Brown.

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats' defense is third in the conference in total yards allowed per game during league play, allowing 370.5 ypg while allowing 24.5 points per game.

"Defensively, they changed their structure – totally different look than what we played against our first two years," said Brown before noting Felix Anudike-Uzomah is "a great pass rusher" and "he's got a great motor." He leads the Big 12 in tackles for a loss (13) and sacks (11) and is third on the team in tackles with 38.

Linebacker Daniel Green leads the team with 57 tackles.

The Kansas State secondary accounts for four out of the five-team interceptions, with three of them coming from the free safety position, two of which have been brought in by Russ Yeast.

"They're extremely long at corner. That's the thing that sticks out about them that's a little different than everybody else in our league," said Brown. "They've got really good length. (Jahron) McPherson is a really good downhill safety. He was really difficult for us to get to last year and block, and even in the three-safety system they're using now, he's getting downhill and making plays."

West Virginia is looking to bounce back following an abysmal 24-3 loss to Oklahoma State a week ago, after appearing to have gotten back on track offensively in the previous two games with wins at TCU and an upset home win over then No. 22 Iowa State.

"We played really well against Iowa State, and we played, I think good, I don't think great against TCU, we played good. So, last week, a combination we didn't play very well and fundamentally we lost some of that, and really what I said is we lost one on ones," said Brown.

"We didn't play very well. We would have had to play at our best to have an opportunity to compete against those guys, we didn't play at our best, and they got after us," continued Brown. "Credit to them, and we got to be better. When we're going to play against an elite defense like that, we better bring our 'A' game, and we didn't."

In conference play, West Virginia ranks dead last in rushing offense at (103.3 ypg), fifth in passing yards (254.2) ypg and ninth in points per game (20.5).

West Virginia is 6-5 all-time versus Kansas State, including the last five meetings, and the Mountaineers are 2-2 in Manhattan.

