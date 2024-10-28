Pro Football Focus Projects Wyatt Milum to Go in First Round of Latest Mock Draft
Not much has gone right on the football field this year for the West Virginia Mountaineers, but there has been one constant - Wyatt Milum playing exceptional football at left tackle.
The senior out of Kenova, West Virginia, has been one of the best offensive tackles in the entire country, and because of his high level of consistent play, he is now considered a first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft by the folks at Pro Football Focus.
Trevor Sikkema recently projected Milum to go 18th overall to the Chicago Bears in his latest mock draft.
"Though Bears fans might be ready for the team to draft a cornerback after the Washington Commanders' miraculous Hail Mary touchdown in Week 8, we're not panicking at cornerback in this mock draft.
"Instead, the focus should be on quarterback Caleb Williams being pressured on more than 50% of his dropbacks against Washington. Chicago's offensive line still needs work, and Milum has the best PFF pass-blocking grade of any of the top offensive tackles in the 2024 class."
Milum has not allowed a single sack or QB pressure this season. He did not appear in this past weekend's win over Arizona due to an upper-body injury, but the hope is that he will return to action out of the bye week versus Cincinnati.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Mailbag: Defensive Play-Calling, Lack of Adjustments, Grading the Season + More
Neal Brown Evaluates Nicco Marchiol's First Start of the Season
Pat McAfee Wowed by Nicco Marchiol's Big Pass, Let's Kirk Herbstreit Hear It