Promising WVU Defensive Lineman Medically Retires
According to 247 Sports, West Virginia University redshirt defensive lineman Zachariah Keith has medically retired and is no longer on the active roster.
Keith suffered an injury last season and looked to bounce back in year two, navigating through spring practice and fall camp until a setback led to the decision to medically retire.
Keith, a native of Douglasville, Georgia, was part of the 2023 signing class. He was rated a four-star prospect by On3 and received a three-star rating by Rivals, 247Sports, Max Preps and ESPN.
He held 16 offers coming out of Douglas County High School, most notably from Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, Tennessee, UCF and Vanderbilt and committed to Georgia Tech before flipping to WVU.
This marks the third Mountaineer to medically retire. Head coach Neal Brown announced prior to fall camp linebacker Jairo Faverus and defensive lineman Maurice Hamilton also medically retired.
