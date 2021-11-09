Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Quick Hits: Injury Update, Bowl Eligibility + Goose Crowder Playing Well

    West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday afternoon.
    Author:

    Injury update

    "[Lance] Dixon will be doubtful for the game. We'll see kind of how he progresses but I would say doubtful right now. [Charles] Woods is fine, he just had a cramp. He'll be full speed today. [Isaiah] Esdale is going to be touch and go. He's really working with two upper-body injuries, so I think it's probably too soon but we're going to see how he progresses. He didn't practice last week."

    If bowl eligibility is used as a motivator

    "We used to but we've kind of gotten away from it. With this bunch that we have right now, we're trying to go week to week. Like, they know. I don't have to talk to them about it, they know what it is. I just want us to play up to our capability. That's it. I just want us to play football the way it's supposed to be played in all three phases. If we do that, then it takes care of itself. With this group, we need to focus on the here and the now. We can't necessarily dwell on the past and the negative either because that doesn't do a good job. We have to be focused on what do we got to do on Saturday afternoon against K-State to give us a chance to win."

    Read More

    If Goose Crowder will play again this season

    "I don't know, we'll see how it goes. He's done a nice job. I'm excited about him. He had another good night last night in a scrimmage situation. Not saying yes or no. I'm not trying to avoid the question. I'm not sure just yet."

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 1.44.14 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Injury Update, Bowl Eligibility + Goose Crowder Playing Well

    56 seconds ago
    March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium.
    WVU Womens Basketball

    Martinez Named to Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

    49 minutes ago
    20211108_BobHuggins_OaklandPregame
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oakland

    1 hour ago
    West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Big 12 conference tournament at Sprint Center.
    Basketball

    WVU Opens the 2021-22 Season vs. Oakland

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17108379_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11

    3 hours ago
    Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard PJ Fuller (4) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
    Basketball

    Projecting WVU's Starting Lineup

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16991274_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    2021-22 Record Predictions for WVU Basketball

    20 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
    Football

    WVU Releases Depth Chart vs. K-State

    20 hours ago