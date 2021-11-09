Quick Hits: Injury Update, Bowl Eligibility + Goose Crowder Playing Well

Injury update

"[Lance] Dixon will be doubtful for the game. We'll see kind of how he progresses but I would say doubtful right now. [Charles] Woods is fine, he just had a cramp. He'll be full speed today. [Isaiah] Esdale is going to be touch and go. He's really working with two upper-body injuries, so I think it's probably too soon but we're going to see how he progresses. He didn't practice last week."

If bowl eligibility is used as a motivator

"We used to but we've kind of gotten away from it. With this bunch that we have right now, we're trying to go week to week. Like, they know. I don't have to talk to them about it, they know what it is. I just want us to play up to our capability. That's it. I just want us to play football the way it's supposed to be played in all three phases. If we do that, then it takes care of itself. With this group, we need to focus on the here and the now. We can't necessarily dwell on the past and the negative either because that doesn't do a good job. We have to be focused on what do we got to do on Saturday afternoon against K-State to give us a chance to win."

If Goose Crowder will play again this season

"I don't know, we'll see how it goes. He's done a nice job. I'm excited about him. He had another good night last night in a scrimmage situation. Not saying yes or no. I'm not trying to avoid the question. I'm not sure just yet."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.