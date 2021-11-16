Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Quick Hits: Injury Updates, Lack of Depth, Younger Guys to Play More

    WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media Tuesday afternoon.
    Lack of depth

    "Nobody feels sorry for us. We've got a thin roster in some spots. I really think it's not just a West Virginia problem. I think you look across the board, it's probably an issue for a lot of teams. The old days of building a roster and having depth at every single position and being three deep, that's what you wanted to be. That's just not going to be the reality anymore. We can gripe and complain about it but it does no good. We have some depth concerns at safety and linebacker but we're going to lineup and play.

    Younger guys playing

    Josh Chandler-Semedo will play but Deshawn Stevens will play more [than he has]. Saint McLeod is going to play more to relieve Jackie Matthews at spear. He [McLeod] played in the game on Saturday and I like how he projects. He's shown that he's ready to play. We're kind of competing this week to see if Davis Mallinger of Caleb Coleman will get some reps at safety. 

    Injury update

    "[Linebacker] Exree [Loe] is out for the year, he had surgery - lower body. [Linebacker] Lance Dixon, I would say is highly questionable for the game. I'm not ruling him out yet but I would say he is questionable. [Wide receiver] Sean Ryan, would be questionable. He didn't finish the game. I'm cautiously optimistic that he'll play. Garrett [Greene] practiced yesterday, it was the first day he practiced and he'll be available on Saturday unless he goes in reverse on anything."

