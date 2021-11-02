Quick Hits: Injury Updates, O-Line Improving, Plan at Corner + More

Neal Brown stated that CB Nicktroy Fortune and TE Mike O'Laughlin will miss the remainder of the regular season with lower-body injuries.

O-line improvement

"I think we're playing the way it should be played as far as we're being much more physical at the point of contact, we're straining to finish blocks, and we cleaned some things up schematically during the bye week. We've been able to help our tackles which has been a benefit. Then run game-wise, we're doing a better job with the details consistently."

James Gmiter's progress

"Yeah, he kind of got thrown into the action there in '19. He didn't even go through the spring. He was a defensive lineman here. I think he ended up starting nine or ten games there [in 2019]. Last year, he got sick so missed some time, and then was a rotator. It really started back in fall camp. He came to fall camp and just played different, his demeanor was different, and he's played at a really consistent level for us. He's been physical, his technique is a lot better. I'm really proud of how he has prepared week in and week out physically and mentally."

TE T.J. Banks stepping up

"That was the best he's played, it really was. He's had two great weeks in a row from a practice standpoint. I think T.J. sees an opportunity. His approach is much more mature than when he had to play early when Mike was out with the other injury. He's always played really hard. The effort has never really been an issue, it's been technique issues. Saturday was the first time he combined high effort, which he always does, with really good concentration on technique."

Plan at corner with Nicktroy Fortune out for the year

"Our secondary is thin. It is what it is. Really what we've gone is go to a rotation where Scottie Young rotates in at spear and back at both safety spots. Jackie Matthews rotates in at spear and then the third corner. And then Daryl [Porter Jr.] and Charles [Woods] started the game there, [Malachi] Ruffin is our fourth guy there."

