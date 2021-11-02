Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Quick Hits: Injury Updates, O-Line Improving, Plan at Corner + More

    WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Tuesday afternoon.
    Author:

    Neal Brown stated that CB Nicktroy Fortune and TE Mike O'Laughlin will miss the remainder of the regular season with lower-body injuries.

    O-line improvement

    "I think we're playing the way it should be played as far as we're being much more physical at the point of contact, we're straining to finish blocks, and we cleaned some things up schematically during the bye week. We've been able to help our tackles which has been a benefit. Then run game-wise, we're doing a better job with the details consistently."

    James Gmiter's progress

    "Yeah, he kind of got thrown into the action there in '19. He didn't even go through the spring. He was a defensive lineman here. I think he ended up starting nine or ten games there [in 2019]. Last year, he got sick so missed some time, and then was a rotator. It really started back in fall camp. He came to fall camp and just played different, his demeanor was different, and he's played at a really consistent level for us. He's been physical, his technique is a lot better. I'm really proud of how he has prepared week in and week out physically and mentally."

    TE T.J. Banks stepping up

    Read More

    "That was the best he's played, it really was. He's had two great weeks in a row from a practice standpoint. I think T.J. sees an opportunity. His approach is much more mature than when he had to play early when Mike was out with the other injury. He's always played really hard. The effort has never really been an issue, it's been technique issues. Saturday was the first time he combined high effort, which he always does, with really good concentration on technique."

    Plan at corner with Nicktroy Fortune out for the year

    "Our secondary is thin. It is what it is. Really what we've gone is go to a rotation where Scottie Young rotates in at spear and back at both safety spots. Jackie Matthews rotates in at spear and then the third corner. And then Daryl [Porter Jr.] and Charles [Woods] started the game there, [Malachi] Ruffin is our fourth guy there."

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 12.54.42 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Injury Updates, O-Line Improving, Plan at Corner + More

    39 seconds ago
    Mike O'Laughlin
    Football

    BREAKING: Two Starters Ruled Out for the Season Due to Injury

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16879617_168388579_lowres
    Football

    What Mike Gundy Said About WVU

    3 hours ago
    Leddie Brown
    Football

    WVU Releases Depth Chart vs. Oklahoma State

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_14987373_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Week 10 Odds: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

    Nov 1, 2021
    Oct 31, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) celebrates after tackling Kansas State Wildcats tight end Sammy Wheeler (19) for a loss during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Kickoff and Television Released for K-State

    Nov 1, 2021
    Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) makes a game winning interception on a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8

    Nov 1, 2021
    Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (7) gestures after throwing a touchdown pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
    Football

    AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 10

    Oct 31, 2021