Quincy Wilson Lands College Football Head Coaching Job
Former West Virginia running back Quincy Wilson has just been named the head football coach at Rio Grande Community College, an NAIA school in Rio Grande, Ohio.
What you may not know is this is actually Wilson's second opportunity to be a college football head coach. Wilson was awarded the job at the University of Fort Lauderdale, but the team played just one game due to a lack of players.
The Weirton, West Virginia native spent the 2023 season as the running backs coach at Fairmont State and helped the Falcons run to an average of 168.5 yards per game.
Wilson donned a Mountaineer uniform from1999-03 and rushed for 2,608 yards and 20 touchdowns during his career. He was a All-Big East First Team selection following his senior campaign and would be selected in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
