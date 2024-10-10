Rasheed Marshall Featured in WVU Coal Rush Hype Video
This Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take the field wearing a brand new all-black alternate uniform, giving a nod to all of the hard-working miners in the state.
Former WVU quarterback Rasheed Marshall shows off the new look in a video released by the football team's official Twitter (X) account.
The Mountaineers are 6-5 all-time against the Cyclones but have lost four of the last five meetings. Current WVU head coach Neal Brown is 1-3 versus Iowa State with the only win coming back in 2021 when Matt Campbell's squad came to Morgantown ranked 22nd in the country.
West Virginia and Iowa State will kick things off at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
