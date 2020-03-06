MountaineerMaven
REPORT: Jeff Casteel Set to Return to West Virginia Coaching Staff

Schuyler Callihan

According to a report from FootballScoop.com, former West Virginia defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel will be returning to the Mountaineers coaching staff as a defensive analyst.

Earlier this off-season, there were rumors that Casteel could be a candidate to coach linebackers in place of Blake Seiler, who left to be the defensive coordinator at Old Dominion.

Casteel previously spent time at West Virginia from 2001-2011, coaching the defensive line and linebackers before taking over as the defensive coordinator in 2003. 

