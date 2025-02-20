Report: Texas is Expected to Hire WVU RB Coach Chad Scott
Earlier this evening, it was reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports that West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott was being targeted by the Texas Longhorns for the same position. Now, several reports have surfaced, including one from Zenitz, stating that Texas is indeed expecting to hire Scott away from WVU.
Scott was a key part of Neal Brown's coaching staff and has been with the Mountaineers since 2019. This past season, he earned the co-offensive coordinator title to go along with his primary job of coaching the running backs.
During his time in Morgantown, Scott helped West Virginia become one of the top rushing attacks in all of college football, finishing fifth in rushing yards per game in 2023 and 27th in 2024.
Two of his biggest success stories were CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White - the tandem that led the Mountaineers on the ground over the past two seasons. Donaldson converted from tight end to running back and immediately became WVU's top rusher as a true freshman. A year later, the underrecruited Jahiem White had a similar impact in his freshman year, finishing with over 800 yards.
