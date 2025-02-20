Mountaineers Now

Report: Texas is Expected to Hire WVU RB Coach Chad Scott

The Mountaineers have a spot open on the coaching staff.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott.
West Virginia University offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

Earlier this evening, it was reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports that West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott was being targeted by the Texas Longhorns for the same position. Now, several reports have surfaced, including one from Zenitz, stating that Texas is indeed expecting to hire Scott away from WVU.

Scott was a key part of Neal Brown's coaching staff and has been with the Mountaineers since 2019. This past season, he earned the co-offensive coordinator title to go along with his primary job of coaching the running backs.

During his time in Morgantown, Scott helped West Virginia become one of the top rushing attacks in all of college football, finishing fifth in rushing yards per game in 2023 and 27th in 2024.

Two of his biggest success stories were CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White - the tandem that led the Mountaineers on the ground over the past two seasons. Donaldson converted from tight end to running back and immediately became WVU's top rusher as a true freshman. A year later, the underrecruited Jahiem White had a similar impact in his freshman year, finishing with over 800 yards.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Initial Thoughts: Amani Hansberry's Big Night Lifts WVU to Much-Needed Win

Rich Rodriguez Speaks at WVU Hoops Game, Shares His Thoughts on Pitt

Zac Alley Explains Decision to Join Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia

SEC School is Reportedly Pursuing WVU RB Coach Chad Scott

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football