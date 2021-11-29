Rich Rodriguez Accepts a Head Coaching Position

Former West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is back in the role of being a head coach as he will be leaving his role as offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe to become the head man at Jacksonville State, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

During his seven years as the head coach at West Virginia, Rodriguez led the Mountaineers to a 60-26 record and three BCS bowl appearances. Rodriguez did not coach in the Fiesta Bowl at Oklahoma after leaving for the Michigan job. After being let go at Michigan, Rodriguez went out west to Arizona and had some decent years, compiling a 43-35 record.

