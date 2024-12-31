Rich Rodriguez Announces Chad Scott Will Remain as WVU's Running Backs Coach
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez made it official: Chad Scott is staying put as the Mountaineers' running backs coach.
“I have an appreciation and respect for the job that Chad has done here at West Virginia,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “He brings a high level of energy and has a history of building relationships and developing players. I look forward to having him as a member of our staff.”
Scott was one of, if not the top assistant on Neal Brown's staff over the past six years, churning out the most production, and has been an elite recruiter for the program. The players have a strong relationship with him, and that was evident during the coaching transition when he was named the interim head coach. WVU fell behind Memphis 17-0 in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, and instead of folding or mailing it in, they fought back and had a chance to win the game at the end before a Garrett Greene interception ended it.
This season, West Virginia was 29th in rushing, averaging 185.9 yards per game. Last season, the Mountaineers finished fifth nationally, averaging 222.7 yards a game.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Projected in Same Region as Pitt
Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 7 Kansas
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at No. 7 Kansas