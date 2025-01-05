Rich Rodriguez Comments on the Hiring of Former WVU RB Noel Devine
One of the best running backs in program history is back in town. Sunday morning, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez officially announced the hire of Noel Devine as assistant running backs coach.
“Noel knows how I run my program, and more importantly, he wants to give back to the place that has given him so much,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “He knows Mountaineer football, and he will be a great asset on the offensive side of the ball.“
Devine will assist Chad Scott with the running backs, who have played a key role in the development of Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson, who was a tight end-turned running back. Donaldson is no longer with the program, but Devine and Scott have a talented room to work with. Diore Hubbard, Trae'von Dunbar, and incoming freshman Deandre Desinor will compete for playing time behind White. The Mountaineers are also eyeing a couple of other running backs in the transfer portal.
Devine rushed for 4,315 yards and 29 touchdowns during his time at West Virginia. He sits third on the all-time rushing list in program history, trailing only Avon Cobourne and Pat White, and is seventh in rushing touchdowns. He played one season under Rich Rodriguez before he left for Michigan.
