Rich Rodriguez Expected to Pull Assistant from Auburn as Inside Receivers Coach

According to FootballScoop.com, West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez is expected to hire Logan Bradley away from Auburn as the inside receivers coach.

Bradley has been with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze since he was a student assistant at Ole Miss before following him to Liberty as a grad assistant and then, Auburn as an offensive analyst, working with the tight ends this past season.

Bradley replaces fan favorite Blaine Stewart, who returned to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in March.

West Virginia will hold is Gold-Blue Showcase on April 5 at 1:00 p.m. EST at Mountaineer Field.

