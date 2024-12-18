Rich Rodriguez Firmly Believes a National Championship is Attainable at WVU
Some coaches don't like to talk a whole lot about expectations because fans will use that against you when things don't happen exactly as said coach thought it would go.
Neither Dana Holgorsen nor Neal Brown cared much for revealing their expectations for the program during their tenures, and instead, both have made comments that would suggest winning big at WVU would be either impossible or extremely difficult.
On Rich Rodriguez's first day on the job, he didn't shy away from his main goal of winning a national championship. Tuesday night, he joined the ESPN broadcast in the second quarter of the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl and, once again, talked about the goal of winning it all.
“When I got back, this was the first time I had been back in our facilities in 17 years, and you should see…it’s phenomenal. Our facility stands up with anybody in the country. We’re committed to winning a national championship at West Virginia.”
It may come across as putting the cart before the horse, but at least you have a coach who believes he can win big. Whether it happens in 2025, 2026, or four years from now is anyone's guess. But believing is half of the battle.
