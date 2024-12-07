Rich Rodriguez, Jax State Win Conference USA Title in Blowout Fashion
It's conference championship weekend in college football, and while West Virginia isn't a participant, Director of Athletics Wren Baker has his eyes on all of the action as he'll be watching several potential candidates for the WVU job try to win a title.
Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez, one of many who will interview for the WVU job, made a statement on Friday night with a dominating 52-12 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference-USA championship game.
The Gamecocks did whatever they wanted to offensively, but really made their hay on the ground. Tre Stewart rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries while QB Tyler Huff added 167 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
It was a complete performance for Rich Rod's squad with his defense completely eliminating Western Kentucky's ground game (69 yards) and limiting Caden Veltkamp to just 141 yards through the air.
While Wren Baker isn't going to make his decision based on one weekend, recency bias does play a factor, especially in meaningful games. Rodriguez's team not only showed up when it mattered most, but they won the game convincingly. All this result does is help his case to return to Morgantown.
