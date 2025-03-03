Rich Rodriguez Set to Hire Larry Porter as Running Backs Coach
West Virginia University football head coach Rich Rodriquez lost running backs coach Chad Scott to Texas after retaining him from Neal Brown’s staff, and nearly two weeks later, Rodriguez appears to have his replacement.
According to John Brice of Football Scoop, Rodriguez is set to hire Larry Porter to coach the running backs. Porter has over two decades of experience in the role, primarily within the power four conferences. He spent the last four seasons under Mack Brown at North Carolina as running backs coach, while assisting in special teams the first two seasons and took over the role in the back end of the tenure.
The Jackson, Mississippi, native also spent two seasons at his alma mater, Memphis, as the head coach.
Larry Porter Coaching Career
1998 Tennessee–Martin (RB)
1999–2001 Arkansas State (RB)
2002–2004 Oklahoma State (RB)
2005–2009 LSU (AHC/STC/RB)
2010–2011 Memphis (HC)
2012 Arizona State (RB)
2013 Texas (RB)
2014–2016 North Carolina (RB)
2017–2020 Auburn (TE/HB/RC)
2021 North Carolina (RB/asst. STC)
2022–2024 North Carolina (STC/RB)
