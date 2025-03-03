Mountaineers Now

Rich Rodriguez Set to Hire Larry Porter as Running Backs Coach

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez is expected to hire former UNC running backs coach Larry Porter

Christopher Hall

WVU Football
WVU Football / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

West Virginia University football head coach Rich Rodriquez lost running backs coach Chad Scott to Texas after retaining him from Neal Brown’s staff, and nearly two weeks later, Rodriguez appears to have his replacement.

According to John Brice of Football Scoop, Rodriguez is set to hire Larry Porter to coach the running backs. Porter has over two decades of experience in the role, primarily within the power four conferences. He spent the last four seasons under Mack Brown at North Carolina as running backs coach, while assisting in special teams the first two seasons and took over the role in the back end of the tenure.

The Jackson, Mississippi, native also spent two seasons at his alma mater, Memphis, as the head coach.

Larry Porter Coaching Career

1998     Tennessee–Martin (RB)

1999–2001        Arkansas State (RB)

2002–2004        Oklahoma State (RB)

2005–2009        LSU (AHC/STC/RB)

2010–2011        Memphis (HC)

2012     Arizona State (RB)

2013     Texas (RB)

2014–2016        North Carolina (RB)

2017–2020        Auburn (TE/HB/RC)

2021     North Carolina (RB/asst. STC)

2022–2024        North Carolina (STC/RB)

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Earns Double Bye in the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship

Josh Eilert Has the Chance to Wreck West Virginia's Path to the NCAA Tournament

Rich Rodriguez is 'Tickled to Death' to Have Pat White & Rhett Rodriguez Coaching QBs

Rich Rodriguez Isn't Opposed to Using Multiple Quarterbacks

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football